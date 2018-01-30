W Road to close several hours Wednesday for maintenance

The W Road will be closed part of the day Wednesday for cleanup and general road maintenance.

The closure will begin at 9:00 am and is scheduled to last until 2:00 pm.

If the W Road is part of your daily routine, you will need to take an alternate route.