W Road to close several hours Wednesday for maintenance

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

The W Road will be closed part of the day Wednesday for cleanup and general road maintenance.

The closure will begin at 9:00 am and is scheduled to last until 2:00 pm.

If the W Road is part of your daily routine, you will need to take an alternate route.

