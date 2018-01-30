Dunlap Fire Department warns of phone scam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dunlap Fire Department warns of phone scam

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) -

The Dunlap Fire Department wants to inform residents of a phone scam.

The department posted on Facebook that people in the area are receiving calls that say they're from the fire department. The caller then asks for information on false insurance claims.

"Please be aware that the Dunlap Fire Department WILL NOT contact you by phone and request your personal information for any reason," a spokesperson for the department said.

If you receive one of these calls or any call that you believe is a scam, please contact either the Dunlap Police Department or the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department.

