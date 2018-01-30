CFD investigating Tuesday fire on Jenkins Rd. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CFD investigating Tuesday fire on Jenkins Rd.

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating what caused a home at 2215 Jenkins Road to catch fire Tuesday morning.

The CFD tweeted that no one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Channel 3 will continue to update this story as more details become available. 

