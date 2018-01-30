CFD investigating Tuesday fire on Jenkins Rd.

Photo courtesy of the CFD

The Chattanooga Fire Department is investigating what caused a home at 2215 Jenkins Road to catch fire Tuesday morning.

The CFD tweeted that no one was hurt in the blaze.

Wrapping up a fire at 2215 Jenkins Rd. Fire’s out. No injuries. Cause under investigation. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/bvzZcJwG9o — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) January 30, 2018

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Channel 3 will continue to update this story as more details become available.