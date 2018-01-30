Early morning GA fire kills wheelchair-bound woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early morning GA fire kills wheelchair-bound woman

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (AP) -

A wheelchair-bound woman has died in an early morning fire outside Atlanta.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Jackson tells news outlets that firefighters responding to the Stone Mountain house around 3 a.m. Tuesday found a man suffering from apparent minor burns on the front porch and the body of the woman inside the home. Jackson says the woman's son was also inside the house at the time of the fire and was not injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. No identities have been released.

