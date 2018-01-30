Walker Co Sheriff's Office needs help identifying driver in Tuesday fatal hit and run

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal hit and run Tuesday morning.

Deputies are looking for a blue/green Hyundai with heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. It is also missing the front bumper and has broken out tail lights.

The driver is described as a white male wearing a hoodie.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Marble Top Rd towards Hwy 136.

If you have any information about the crash or the whereabouts of the driver and vehicle, please call 911 immediately. The GSP is assisting with the investigation.

Channel 3 can confirm that a 58-year-old man lost his life in the crash. His name has not yet been released.



