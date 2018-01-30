UPDATE: Walker Co Sheriff's Office needs help identifying driver in Tuesday fatal hit and run

For 2018, the designated survivor was Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, which the White House revealed just hours before the political pageantry on Capitol Hill was set to begin.More
With influenza at widespread levels across the country, fears about adverse psychiatric side effects of the prescription drug Tamiflu have also gone viral on social media.More
The Tampa Bay Times reports 19-year-old Dustin Snyder wed 21-year-old Sierra Siverio on Sunday at a venue in Plant City, near Tampa.More
If the measure became law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that would remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.More
At first, you might think to treat the flu like a bad cold — but the flu is different.More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.More
The child's mother, Mercy Alvarez, said her son doesn't have a mental disorder. Instead, she called her son's treatment "police abuse."More
Salling, who played Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the hit TV show, was found around 8:50 a.m. local time at an outdoors location in community of Sunland, north of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told NBC News.More
The accident happened shortly before daylight Tuesday on North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga.More
Channel 3 learned new details about how DeWayne Halfacre survived five days on the run from police in Marion County.More
Amazon, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase are teaming up to create health care company "free from profit-making incentives and constraints."More
