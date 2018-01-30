UPDATE: Walker Co Sheriff's Office needs help identifying driver in Tuesday fatal hit and run

UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run. The accident happened shortly before daylight on North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga.

Family members tell Channel 3, 58 year-old Horace Cribbs was doing yard work in front of a family member's home when police said a man swerved into the yard immediately killing him.

They are still looking for the person responsible.

“Just really sad, I want my dad,” said Brianna Edwards.

Horace Cribbs just dropped his granddaughters off at school, and then went to his mother's home to do yard work.

“He was weeding this morning, just getting up the old grass. Was going to rake and trim the hedges down and all that stuff.”

His nephew went outside to get the newspaper, which is when they learned about what happened.

“When he came back in he said, Nana there is man out in the road dead. I think its Horace,” said his wife Shannon Cribbs.

A Georgia State Patrol spokesperson said the driver was driving south on Marble Top Road in the Chickamauga area. The driver lost control, struck Cribbs in the front yard, and then continued driving.

“I just want them to turn themselves in because he didn't deserve to be left on the side of the road like garbage,” said Edwards.

Deputies spent the afternoon re-creating what happened, hoping to piece together the moments leading up to Cribbs' death.

“He was a good man; he provided for me and my kids my whole life. He helped me when I couldn't provide for them.”

With the suspect still on the run, the family is hurting, but willing to forgive. They hope someone will turn himself or herself in soon.

“He had a big heart; he helped anyone who needed it. Even if he didn't have nothing.”

The Georgia State Patrol said the car involved is a blue or green 2005 Hyundai Sonata with missing head lights and grill. The car is also missing part of it left taillight.

If you know anything about this incident, please call either 911 or the Walker County Sheriff's Office at (706) 638-1909.

