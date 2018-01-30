UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Chattanooga for deadly hit and run

UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office says the suspect wanted for a deadly hit and run in Chickamauga has been arrested in Chattanooga Wednesday night.

The Sheriff's Office says 27-year-old Mitchel Taylor Horton is in custody.

Sheriff Steve Wilson says Chattanooga police arrested Horton at around 7:00 p.m. after receiving a tip about his location.

Horton is charged with homicide by vehicle.

He has been taken to the Hamilton County jail where he will remain until he is taken to the Walker County jail.

Horton is being held without bond and awaiting extradition. He has a hearing scheduled for Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 27-year-old Mitchell Taylor Horton of Chattanooga. Police believe that he is the man responsible for Tuesday's hit and run in Walker County.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) explained that multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, worked hard overnight and were able to locate the vehicle involved less than 24 hours after the hit and run occurred.

The vehicle did not belong to Horton. The GSP said the owner of the car let a friend borrow the car last weekend, but it was not returned. The owner contacted the Chattanooga Police Department. They interviewed her and were able to identify a suspect.

Text messages between the car owner and Horton provided enough information for a felony warrant for homicide by vehicle to be issued.

The suspect drove the car a mile and a half from the crash site and covered it with a tarp to hide the crime.

The vehicle parts were a perfect match to the car involved in the crime. Photos and timing are what tipped the owner off that the car belonged to her.

PREVIOUS STORY: Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson and the Georgia State Patrol say that the vehicle from yesterday's deadly hit and run on Marble Top Road in Walker County has been located.



The vehicle was located this morning after a tip was reported to Walker 911. The vehicle was found covered with a tarp at a home on Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, about two miles from the crash scene that claimed the life of Horace Cribbs.

The homeowner reported finding the vehicle and is cooperating with law enforcement, according to a news release.

A neighbor sent me these pictures of the large police presence on Kristen Drive this morning. Authorities found the blue car involved in the deadly hit and run.



A search warrant has been obtained for the vehicle. The vehicle will be transported to the Walker County Sheriff's Office for processing, Sheriff Wilson said.



The Walker County Sheriff's Office investigators and Georgia State Patrol are working to identify the driver of the Hyundai Sonata.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run. The accident happened shortly before daylight on North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga.

Family members tell Channel 3, 58-year-old Horace Cribbs was doing yard work in front of a family member's home when police said a man swerved into the yard immediately killing him.

They are still looking for the person responsible.

“Just really sad, I want my dad,” said Brianna Edwards.

Horace Cribbs just dropped his granddaughters off at school, and then went to his mother's home to do yard work.

“He was weeding this morning, just getting up the old grass. Was going to rake and trim the hedges down and all that stuff.”

His nephew went outside to get the newspaper, which is when they learned about what happened.

“When he came back in he said, Nana there is man out in the road dead. I think its Horace,” said his wife Shannon Cribbs.

A Georgia State Patrol spokesperson said the driver was driving south on Marble Top Road in the Chickamauga area. The driver lost control, struck Cribbs in the front yard, and then continued driving.

“I just want them to turn themselves in because he didn't deserve to be left on the side of the road like garbage,” said Edwards.

Deputies spent the afternoon re-creating what happened, hoping to piece together the moments leading up to Cribbs' death.

“He was a good man; he provided for me and my kids my whole life. He helped me when I couldn't provide for them.”

With the suspect still on the run, the family is hurting, but willing to forgive. They hope someone will turn himself or herself in soon.

“He had a big heart; he helped anyone who needed it. Even if he didn't have nothing.”

The Georgia State Patrol said the car involved is a blue or green 2005 Hyundai Sonata with missing head lights and grill. The car is also missing part of it left taillight.

If you know anything about this incident, please call either 911 or the Walker County Sheriff's Office at (706) 638-1909.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal hit and run Tuesday morning.

Deputies are looking for a blue/green Hyundai with heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. It is also missing the front bumper and has broken out tail lights.

The driver is described as a white male wearing a hoodie.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Marble Top Rd towards Hwy 136.

If you have any information about the crash or the whereabouts of the driver and vehicle, please call 911 immediately. The GSP is assisting with the investigation.

Channel 3 can confirm that a 58-year-old man lost his life in the crash. His name has not yet been released.