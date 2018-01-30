6-year-old girl dies in GA school bus accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

6-year-old girl dies in GA school bus accident

By Kerry French, Producer
A school bus overturned in Georgia, sending six people to the hospital on Monday afternoon resulting in the death of 6 year old Arlana Hayes. Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin, says Hayes died Tuesday morning at Navicent Health Center.

Warner Robins Assistant Police Chief John Wagner tells news outlets the Houston County school bus carrying 30 students flipped on its side while traveling downhill. Four students and the driver were treated for minor injuries.

The kids on the bus ranged from ages 5 to 11 and attended Parkwood and Pearl Stephens elementary schools.

The uninjured students were reunited with parents.

