Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

Good Tuesday. We are off to a blustery start with temps in the 20s, and winds from the north at about 15 mph making it feel about 10 degrees colder. We will see the winds die down a bit this afternoon, but you will need the jacket all day long. Skies will be mostly sunny.More
Good Tuesday. We are off to a blustery start with temps in the 20s, and winds from the north at about 15 mph making it feel about 10 degrees colder. We will see the winds die down a bit this afternoon, but you will need the jacket all day long. Skies will be mostly sunny.More
Seven Tennessee State University professors in the College of Agriculture will receive more than $2 million in U.S. .More
Seven Tennessee State University professors in the College of Agriculture will receive more than $2 million in U.S. .More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.More
If the measure became law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that would remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.More
If the measure became law, Tennessee would join Hawaii and most of Arizona as states that would remain on Daylight Saving Time throughout the year.More
The Tampa Bay Times reports 19-year-old Dustin Snyder wed 21-year-old Sierra Siverio on Sunday at a venue in Plant City, near Tampa.More
The Tampa Bay Times reports 19-year-old Dustin Snyder wed 21-year-old Sierra Siverio on Sunday at a venue in Plant City, near Tampa.More
At first, you might think to treat the flu like a bad cold — but the flu is different.More
At first, you might think to treat the flu like a bad cold — but the flu is different.More
The TSSAA says law enforcement is investigating whether charges should be filed.More
The TSSAA says law enforcement is investigating whether charges should be filed.More
Channel 3 learned new details about how DeWayne Halfacre survived five days on the run from police in Marion County.More
Channel 3 learned new details about how DeWayne Halfacre survived five days on the run from police in Marion County.More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.More
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
Some schools have closed for the day.More
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt - which is about 30 miles south of Lynchburg - died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More
A 7-year-old boy from Hurt - which is about 30 miles south of Lynchburg - died Sunday morning a day after testing positive for the flu and strep throat.More
The virus is called adenovirus, and it can cause very severe flu-like symptoms. It’s so risky that the U.S. military vaccinates recruits against two major strains.More
The virus is called adenovirus, and it can cause very severe flu-like symptoms. It’s so risky that the U.S. military vaccinates recruits against two major strains.More