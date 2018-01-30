Atlanta hospital deploys mobile unit to handle flu cases - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta hospital deploys mobile unit to handle flu cases

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
ATLANTA (WRCB) -

As the flu epidemic overwhelms Georgia, one Atlanta hospital has set up a mobile unit to handle flu patients.

News outlets report the specialized trailer outside Grady Memorial Hospital's emergency room has space for 14 beds, which the chief of emergency medicine at Grady Health System, Hany Atallah, hopes will relieve the emergency room by at least 100 patients a day.

At least 25 Georgia residents have died of flu this season. Grady CEO John Haupert agreed to spend extra resources on care, which led to the hospital contracting the Carolinas MED-1 unit, a mobile hospital, from Carolinas HealthCare System. It's the unit's first time in Georgia.

Grady spokeswoman Denise Simpson says the mobile medical facility costs around $200,000, not including supplies, for the 30 days Grady has it.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jacket weather all day

    Jacket weather all day

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:18 AM EST2018-01-30 12:18:38 GMT

    Good Tuesday.  We are off to a blustery start with temps in the 20s, and winds from the north at about 15 mph making it feel about 10 degrees colder.  We will see the winds die down a bit this afternoon, but you will need the jacket all day long.  Skies will be mostly sunny. 

    More

    Good Tuesday.  We are off to a blustery start with temps in the 20s, and winds from the north at about 15 mph making it feel about 10 degrees colder.  We will see the winds die down a bit this afternoon, but you will need the jacket all day long.  Skies will be mostly sunny. 

    More

  • 7 Tennessee State professors awarded more than $2M in grants

    7 Tennessee State professors awarded more than $2M in grants

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 7:14 AM EST2018-01-30 12:14:36 GMT

    Seven Tennessee State University professors in the College of Agriculture will receive more than $2 million in U.S. .

    More

    Seven Tennessee State University professors in the College of Agriculture will receive more than $2 million in U.S. .

    More

  • Large fire damages 2 Chattanooga businesses

    Large fire damages 2 Chattanooga businesses

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 6:57 AM EST2018-01-30 11:57:37 GMT

    Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.

    More

    Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.