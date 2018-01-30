Trump to herald economic progress in State of the Union - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trump to herald economic progress in State of the Union

By Associated Press

By JULIE PACE

AP Washington Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump will herald a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in Tuesday's State of the Union address.

The speech marks the ceremonial kickoff of Trump's second year in office and is traditionally a president's biggest platform to speak to the nation. However, Trump has redefined presidential communications with his high-octane, filter-free Twitter account and there's no guarantee that the carefully crafted speech will resonate beyond his next tweet.

Still, White House officials are hopeful the president can use the prime-time address to Congress and millions of Americans watching at home to take credit for a soaring economy. Trump argues that the tax overhaul he signed into law late last year has boosted business confidence and will lead companies to reinvest in the United States.

