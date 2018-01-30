Jacket weather all day

Good Tuesday. We are off to a blustery start with temps in the 20s, and winds from the north at about 15 mph making it feel about 10 degrees colder. We will see the winds die down a bit this afternoon, but you will need the jacket all day long. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will start on an exciting note. The western hemisphere will be experiencing a Super (Moon closest point to earth. 14% bigger / 30% brighter) Blue (2nd full moon in one month) Blood (earth passing between moon and sun. Reddish hue) Moon. You will be able to see this as a partial lunar eclipse between 6:48am and 7:41am Eastern. Viewing conditions should be good, but it will be cold. Temps will be in the low to mid 20s. Wednesday afternoon will be a bit warmer in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Thursday will range from 35 in the morning to 55 in the afternoon. A front moving through will bring a few light rain showers to the area Thursday evening.

Friday and Saturday will see temps dropping again with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. Clouds will build in through the day Saturday.

Sunday will start in the low to mid 30s. Skies will remain cloudy as we climb to a high of only 44. More rain showers will move through Sunday evening and last though Monday morning. Through the day Monday some of that rain could switch over to a wintry mix, so it deserves some attention over the next few days.

Fro the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

TUESDAY: