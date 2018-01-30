In address, Haslam challenges Tennessee to 'be the best'

Gov. Bill Haslam is used his eighth and final annual address to tout the state's achievements and challenge Tennessee to "be the best" in the nation in jobs, education and government efficiency.

In his State of the State address Monday, the term-limited Republican noted the lowest recorded unemployment in state history, gains in education and more than $500 million in tax cuts.

He said Tennessee is on pace to be two years early in meeting its goal of 55 percent of residents with higher education degrees or certificates by 2025. He announced the Complete to Compete program to offer resources to ensure those students start strong, stay on track and graduate.

He touted his $30 million plan to combat opioid abuse, TN Together. Democratic lawmakers say $250 million is needed.