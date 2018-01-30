UPDATE: Large fire damages 2 Chattanooga businesses - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Large fire damages 2 Chattanooga businesses

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.

The fire started just after midnight. Fire crews were able to get a majority of the flames out by 2:00 am, but will still be on scene throughout the morning due to hot spots.

The building housed General Appliance Warehouse on the first level, with Summitt Pianos and Organs on the lower level.

Fire officials on scene say the building has significant damage, and both businesses have heavy losses. An estimate of the dollar loss due to damage is not available. No injuries are reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

