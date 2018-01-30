Large fire damages General Appliance Warehouse - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Large fire damages General Appliance Warehouse

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a large fire overnight at General Appliance Warehouse on Lee Highway.

The fire started just after midnight. Fire crews were able to get a majority of the flames out by 2 a.m.

Fire officials on scene say the building has significant damage. No injuries are reported.

