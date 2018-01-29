Haslam's $37.5B Tennessee spending plan at a glance - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam's $37.5B Tennessee spending plan at a glance

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
File photo of Gov. Haslam during State of State address. File photo of Gov. Haslam during State of State address.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday unveiled his $37.5 billion annual spending plan for Tennessee. The new budget proposal for the year beginning July 1 includes $170.9 million more in overall funding compared with the current year. It also uses $216.6 million less in state money and eliminates 335 state positions, all of them open except for six.

READ MORE | Gov. Haslam to deliver final State of the State address

The plan includes the following new money:

$211.8 million more for K-12 education, including $55.1 million for teacher pay raises.

$197.6 million for capital investments, including $109.2 million for improvements and $88.4 million for maintenance, largely focusing on the state's current real estate.

$140.3 million more in state funding for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program that covers more than 1.4 million people, including $51.4 million due to medical inflation and program utilization, $36.7 million for development of a new eligibility system and $17.1 million due to increased pharmaceutical costs.

$128.3 million more for job growth investments, including $80 million to recruit new businesses and support workforce training, marketing and education; $12.5 million to aid in rural development; $12 million for the last of a three-year commitment to aid St. Jude's Children's Hospital; $10 million for the second of three years of broadband accessibility grants; and $3.2 million for film, television and interactive media incentives.

$99.1 million more for higher education, including $37 million for pay raises, $28.6 million for operational costs and $10 million for student assistance awards.

$50 million to bring the state's Rainy Day Fund to $850 million.

$30.7 million in bonds for wastewater improvements at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

$30 million to help fund Haslam's proposal to fight opioid abuse, TN Together. Through $14.5 million in state funding, the plan includes $10.2 million for treatment, $2.2 million to hire 10 new Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents dedicated to opioid casework and more than $1.8 million for prevention. An additional $14.5 million in existing funding and federal money is also available.

$25.8 million for pay increases for state employees.

$10.5 million to pay a better rate to providers of children's services, mental health services and care for the developmentally and intellectually disabled.

For the current, not upcoming, budget year, economic development money of $20 million will go to automotive supplier DENSO and $18 million to Tyson Foods to expand operations in Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.