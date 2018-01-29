UPDATE: Fire heavily damages home in Morning Glory Farms subdivi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Fire heavily damages home in Morning Glory Farms subdivision

Photo courtesy of WRCB viewer. Photo courtesy of WRCB viewer.
Photo by WRCB photojournalist Jake Chapman. Photo by WRCB photojournalist Jake Chapman.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department is responding to house fire in Harrison Monday afternoon.

The call came around 3:50 p.m. from 6035 Morning Glory Drive.

Photos sent the Channel 3 newsroom show heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

