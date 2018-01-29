UPDATE: Fire heavily damages home in Morning Glory Farms subdivision

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department is responding to house fire in Harrison Monday afternoon.

The call came around 3:50 p.m. from 6035 Morning Glory Drive.

Photos sent the Channel 3 newsroom show heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

