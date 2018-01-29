Teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Photo courtesy of Dustin Snyder gofundme Photo courtesy of Dustin Snyder gofundme

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teen who doctors say is dying from a rare form of cancer has been granted one of his final wishes: he married his high school sweetheart.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 19-year-old Dustin Snyder wed 21-year-old Sierra Siverio on Sunday at a venue in Plant City, near Tampa.

Doctors say Snyder has weeks or maybe a month to live. Wasting no time, Snyder proposed to Siverio on Thursday, and the community quickly came together to make sure the wedding took place, donating everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.

The two say they've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from strangers.

The teens met in middle school but lost touch before reuniting in high school. Snyder has battled synovial sarcoma much of that time.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.