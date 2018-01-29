Teen stricken with rare cancer weds high school sweetheart

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

Across the U.S., many Puerto Rican families have found themselves adrift because of the Sept. 20 hurricane.

Many Puerto Ricans adrift in US hotels after Hurricane Maria

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California.

Gold! Treasure lost at sea in 1857 shipwreck goes on display

Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.

A Florida teen who doctors say is dying from cancer has been granted one of his final wishes: a donated wedding with his high school sweetheart.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has rejected a call to shut down twin oil pipelines in a Great Lakes waterway so their external coating can be inspected for gaps.

The oldest son of 13 siblings who authorities say were held captive by their parents had attended a California college for years but apparently never told anyone about his life at home.

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida teen who doctors say is dying from a rare form of cancer has been granted one of his final wishes: he married his high school sweetheart.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 19-year-old Dustin Snyder wed 21-year-old Sierra Siverio on Sunday at a venue in Plant City, near Tampa.

Doctors say Snyder has weeks or maybe a month to live. Wasting no time, Snyder proposed to Siverio on Thursday, and the community quickly came together to make sure the wedding took place, donating everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.

The two say they've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from strangers.

The teens met in middle school but lost touch before reuniting in high school. Snyder has battled synovial sarcoma much of that time.

