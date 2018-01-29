Gov. Haslam to deliver final State of the State address - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Gov. Haslam to deliver final State of the State address

By WSMV-TV Nashville
TN Gov. Bill Haslam gives his annual State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) TN Gov. Bill Haslam gives his annual State of the State address to the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his final State of the State address on Monday.

The speech before a joint session of the Tennessee General Assembly is set to begin at 6 p.m.

The governor is expected to highlight on his previous seven years in office as well as new projects, such as TN Together, unveiled last week, to end the opioid crisis in Tennessee.

“As he prepares to give his final State of the State address, Gov. Haslam is reflecting on how far Tennessee has come in the past seven years, especially the number of jobs created, incredible gains in K-12 and higher education, and a commitment to conservative fiscal policies that have led to more than $500 million in tax cuts,” said Jennifer Donnals, Haslam’s press secretary.

