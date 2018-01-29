LaFayette Police Department looking for Wendy's thief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

LaFayette Police Department looking for Wendy's thief

LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -

The LaFayette Police Department needs your help identifying a man who stole from a fast food restaurant.

According to a post the department posted on Facebook, the male suspect was caught on camera committing a theft at a Wendy's on January 21st.  

The department asked that anyone with information about who this man is or his whereabouts contact the Detective Owens at 706-639-1540. You can also send the department a private message on Facebook.

