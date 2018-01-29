Chris Stapleton to headline at Thompson-Boling Arena in October

What are you listening to? If you're going to be at Thompson-Boling Arena on Oct. 26, it will probably be something by Chris Stapleton!

Fresh off his three Grammy wins Sunday, the singer announced "Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show" will be hitting the road once again in 2018 and will be coming to Knoxville on Friday, Oct. 26.

That date is quite a ways out, but the tickets go on sale to the public very soon on Feb. 9 at 10:00 a.m. Members of the Stapleton Fan Club will be able to claim early dibs on their seats during the pre-sale on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 10:00 am.