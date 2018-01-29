HCSO investigating Monday morning burglary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO investigating Monday morning burglary

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
SALE CREEK, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary that took place early Monday.

The incident happened around 3:30 am at the Country Mart Convenience Store located at 1600 Mayflower Road.

According to the HCSO, the thief got away with several thousand dollars' worth of cigarettes. The suspect also caused damage to the store estimated to cost over $1000.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect or the burglary, please contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-209-8902. You may also submit a tip online

