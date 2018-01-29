Ed Sheeran, and his cat, are celebrating his 2 Grammys

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

Kentucky's Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Americans must "wake up" and recognize that school shootings are a "cultural problem" after 15-year-old allegedly attacks his classmates, fatally shooting two and wounding 14 others.

President Donald Trump is dismissing as "fake news" a new accusation that he tried to fire the special counsel investigating him, but he could face legal and political blowback

Why it matters: The report that Trump tried to fire Mueller

Fleetwood Mac is honored by the charity MusiCares, and helps raise $7 million with a benefit concert in New York City

White roses aside, the Grammy red carpet served up lots of black, less out-of-the-box fashion

Government advisers say a device that heats tobacco without burning it has not been shown to reduce risks of tobacco-related diseases.

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Flu widespread across US for third straight week

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for more oversight of the practice.

The majority of more than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust that has sat at the bottom of the ocean since the ship it was on sunk in 1857 is about to go on public display in California.

Gold! Treasure lost at sea in 1857 shipwreck goes on display

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

The Twitter account for conservative TV host Sean Hannity mysteriously had gone offline for a few hours, and the conspiracy theories were flowing.

Comcast is hoping for a big TV windfall from the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

Family members of the victims of a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash say the man suspected of gunning down four people was driven by jealousy.

NEW YORK (AP) - Ed Sheeran, and his cat, would like to thank the Grammy voters.

After skipping Sunday's ceremony, the singer posted a note of gratitude on his Instagram account and said his cat was celebrating, too. Sheeran won Grammys for best pop solo performance for "Shape of You" and best pop vocal album. His victory for best solo performance wasn't welcomed by everyone. Sheeran was the only male on the list, defeating stars such as Lady Gaga, Kesha and Pink. Numerous tweeters expressed their disappointment.

