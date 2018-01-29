Ed Sheeran, and his cat, are celebrating his 2 Grammys - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ed Sheeran, and his cat, are celebrating his 2 Grammys

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Ed Sheeran, and his cat, would like to thank the Grammy voters.

After skipping Sunday's ceremony, the singer posted a note of gratitude on his Instagram account and said his cat was celebrating, too. Sheeran won Grammys for best pop solo performance for "Shape of You" and best pop vocal album. His victory for best solo performance wasn't welcomed by everyone. Sheeran was the only male on the list, defeating stars such as Lady Gaga, Kesha and Pink. Numerous tweeters expressed their disappointment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

