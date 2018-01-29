Student disciplined after reported threat at East Hamilton Middle High School

East Hamilton Middle High School students and staff may have noticed an increased police presence on Monday morning, in response to a reported threat.

The school resource officer conducted an investigation, and school officials say a student was "disciplined accordingly."

Here is the statement to parents from principal Gail Chuy:

"Good morning parents and guardians,

This morning there was an increased police presence at school as a precaution due to rumors over the weekend. This weekend Officer Moore received information that a student had made a threat toward the school. In order to ensure everyone’s safety, additional police officers were called in and school administration began an investigation. At no time were students or faculty in actual danger and the situation involving anyone making what was perceived by some as a threat has been dealt with according to school system policy and procedure.

We want to thank students for continually being aware and reporting any potentially harmful situations."