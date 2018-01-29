If bill passes, it's Daylight Saving Time in Tennessee...all the time

A state lawmaker has introduced a bill to exempt Tennessee from Daylight Saving Time.

TN Rep. Rick Tillis, R-Lewisburg, tells NBC affiliate WSMV there are many reasons to make a change, and he’s finding support for his bill.

Tillis' district includes parts of Marion County.

“I’ve done a couple of polls and both have run right around 89 percent to stop changing the clocks, stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round,” Tillis said.

Daylight saving time began in the 1900's as a way to save energy and make better use of daylight hours. It has had some changes made over the years, most notably in 2005 when then-President George Bush signed the Energy Policy Act of 2005 which extended the daylight saving time period.

Tillis said he has contacted bordering states where several legislators are discussing similar measures.