Extension cord blamed for early morning house fire

An early morning fire is being blamed on a possible faulty extension cord.

Shortly before 7:00am Monday, Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire in the 6400 block of Plantation Drive.

Heavy smoke was visible as firefighters made their way inside the house, according to CFD Captain Michael Montieth. The home's occupant was still inside and he directed the firefighters to the bedroom where the fire was located.

Firefighters ushered the man out of the house and worked quickly to get the blaze under control. The man was treated on the scene by Hamilton County EMS for smoke inhalation but declined to be transported to a hospital, according to a news release from Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner.

The firefighters the was extinguished in under ten minutes, containing the fire damage to the one room. CFD Battalion Chief Nate Middlebrooks said the man helped save the rest of his house by closing the door as he left the room. "Closing that door helped to contain the fire," said Middlebrooks, "and that bought us a little time to get there and put the fire out."

The cause of the fire is being ruled accidental, most likely from a faulty extension cord. The dollar loss was estimated at $10,000.