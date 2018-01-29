Governor Haslam to deliver final state of the state address Mond - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Governor Haslam to deliver final state of the state address Monday night

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam will deliver his eight and final State of the State address Monday night.

Haslam has less than one year remaining in the Governor’s Mansion, nearing the end of his second term in office.

The Governor will likely use his final State of the State speech to tout his successes over the last seven years, including getting the Improve Act passed last year.

Haslam expected to focus on the opioid crisis, which kills three Tennesseans a day. The Governor last week unveiled a $30 million plan to combat the epidemic.

"The Governor’s proposal to spend $25 to $30 million to combat the opioid crisis is frankly ridiculous,” said Rep. Stewart. “It shows he simply either doesn’t understand the opioid crisis, or doesn’t take it seriously.”

The focus will also shift to education as Haslam expected to reflect on Tennessee’s gains in education and job growth.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.