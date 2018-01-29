You could win a chance at free pizza on Super Bowl Sunday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

You could win a chance at free pizza on Super Bowl Sunday

By WRCB Staff
Photo courtesy of Pizza Hut on Facebook Photo courtesy of Pizza Hut on Facebook

    A record fast touchdown in the Super Bowl could mean free pizza for you.
    Pizza Hut is teaming up with former all-pro Devin Hester to offer free pizza to America if the record for fastest touchdown is broken during the big game.
    The current record stands at 14 seconds, set in 2007 by Hester himself against Peyton Manning and the Colts.
    To be eligible customers must join the Pizza Hut loyalty program before kickoff.
    If the record is broken, a free medium two-topping pizza can be redeemed between February 8th and 11th.

