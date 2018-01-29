Clearing and breezy today

Good Monday. We will finally start to dry out a bit today as we see the sun returning. We will also be a bit breezy with winds blowing out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Highs will climb into the mid-50s.

Colder air will move in behind a front tonight. We will drop all the way into the mid to upper 20s by Tuesday morning, and you will need the jacket all day as we only make it into the mid-40s in the afternoon.

Wednesday will start cold in the 20s once again. South winds will pump the afternoon temps back into the mid-50s, however.

Thursday we will range from 37 to 54 degrees with late day clouds and a few afternoon and evening showers possible as another front works through.

Friday and Saturday will sport more cold air behind the front with lows in the mid to upper 20s and highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will be dry both days.

Sunday, yet another front will bring in rain showers that have a slight chance of changing into a light wintry mix. We will start off in the low to mid-30s Sunday with highs in the low 40s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

MONDAY