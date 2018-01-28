VIDEO: Fight breaks out at Brainerd basketball game

The experiments were carried out in 2014 before Volkswagen was caught using software that let vehicles cheat on vehicle emissions.More
The experiments were carried out in 2014 before Volkswagen was caught using software that let vehicles cheat on vehicle emissions.More
Dolly Parton says her Tennessee amusement park "has hogged the spotlight long enough" and she's stepping aside as grand marshal of the Pigeon Forge spring parade after 32 years.More
Dolly Parton says her Tennessee amusement park "has hogged the spotlight long enough" and she's stepping aside as grand marshal of the Pigeon Forge spring parade after 32 years.More
A fight broke out during a basketball game at Brainerd High School Saturday night sending one person to the hospital.More
A fight broke out during a basketball game at Brainerd High School Saturday night sending one person to the hospital.More
In order for immigrants to pass the test, they need to answer 60 percent of the questions correctly.More
In order for immigrants to pass the test, they need to answer 60 percent of the questions correctly.More
According to court documents, 30-year-old Antoniette Lewis was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.More
According to court documents, 30-year-old Antoniette Lewis was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.More
The virus is called adenovirus, and it can cause very severe flu-like symptoms. It’s so risky that the U.S. military vaccinates recruits against two major strains.More
The virus is called adenovirus, and it can cause very severe flu-like symptoms. It’s so risky that the U.S. military vaccinates recruits against two major strains.More
The Equifax data breach could impact your taxes when you go to file this year. The breach is said to have exposed hundreds of millions of Americans personal information.More
The Equifax data breach could impact your taxes when you go to file this year. The breach is said to have exposed hundreds of millions of Americans personal information.More
Holly Bobo has been laid to rest after more than six years since her disappearance.More
Holly Bobo has been laid to rest after more than six years since her disappearance.More
A Memphis family is crediting their 9-year-old for saving not only their home but possibly their lives.More
A Memphis family is crediting their 9-year-old for saving not only their home but possibly their lives.More
Listeria can cause life-threatening infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with fragile immune systems.More
Listeria can cause life-threatening infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with fragile immune systems.More
The song-and-dance man from Hawaii won all six awards he was nominated for on Sunday night.More
The song-and-dance man from Hawaii won all six awards he was nominated for on Sunday night.More