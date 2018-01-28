9-year-old's hide-and-seek skills save family's house from burning

A Memphis family is crediting their 9-year-old for saving not only their home but possibly their lives.

A game of hide-and-seek is what Breeze Bourgeois said helped her find a fire that could have burned down her home.

"I felt glad that I found it," Breeze said.

Friday afternoon at a house on Quince Road in East Memphis, Sandra Bourgeois was blow drying her hair and said an electric fuse started burning.