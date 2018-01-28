Trump wishes royal couple well amid uncertain wedding invite

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said one student was hurt and taken to the hospital.More
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said one student was hurt and taken to the hospital.More
Police said one of them soaked her hand in pineapple juice and made the rounds in the Butler Intermediate High School lunchroom, high-fiving other children, until she got to the 14-year-old victim.More
Police said one of them soaked her hand in pineapple juice and made the rounds in the Butler Intermediate High School lunchroom, high-fiving other children, until she got to the 14-year-old victim.More
According to court documents, 30-year-old Antoniette Lewis was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.More
According to court documents, 30-year-old Antoniette Lewis was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.More
The virus is called adenovirus, and it can cause very severe flu-like symptoms. It’s so risky that the U.S. military vaccinates recruits against two major strains.More
The virus is called adenovirus, and it can cause very severe flu-like symptoms. It’s so risky that the U.S. military vaccinates recruits against two major strains.More
From 1991 to 2001, Joyner played the title character in "Barney & Friends," which has been airing in reruns on PBS stations since production on original episodes ceased in 2009More
From 1991 to 2001, Joyner played the title character in "Barney & Friends," which has been airing in reruns on PBS stations since production on original episodes ceased in 2009More
The Continental, a old neighborhood bar is filled with lots of unusual signs.More
The Continental, a old neighborhood bar is filled with lots of unusual signs.More
Police want to question Ramirez about thefts and credit card fraud that took place in the Varnell community.More
Police want to question Ramirez about thefts and credit card fraud that took place in the Varnell community.More
According to a spokesperson for the CPD, 21-year-old Damean Jones suffered non-life-threatening injuries.More
According to a spokesperson for the CPD, 21-year-old Damean Jones suffered non-life-threatening injuries.More
Bradley County Sheriff's deputies are currently involved in a standoff with an armed man.More
Bradley County Sheriff's deputies are currently involved in a standoff with an armed man.More