Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.

Carnival time is in full swing in New Orleans, and it's not all drunken roguishness and women flashing their breasts for beads.

An 18-year-old southern Indiana man has been arrested on charges alleging he molested 17 children ages 3 to 7 while working at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she intends to keep her seat for years.

Just over a week after California officials found 13 malnourished siblings allegedly held captive and apparently not missed by schools because they were being home-schooled, home-schooling advocates are bracing for more oversight of the practice.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is the highest grossing film of the weekend, but Oscar hopefuls also saw a boost.

Though Adele's win for album of the year at last year's Grammys was not a complete surprise, it marked another loss for Beyonce in the show's major category, though this year may be different.

State police say three men and two women have been found dead in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

LONDON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee, American actress Meghan Markle, look like a “lovely couple” and he doesn’t know if he’s been invited to their May wedding.

Trump also told Britain’s ITV News in an interview to be broadcast Sunday that his administration might not withdraw from the Paris climate accord if terms more favorable to the United States are reached, in part because he likes French President Emmanuel Macron.

The interviewer, veteran British journalist Piers Morgan, told the U.S. leader that Markle backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and has described Trump as “divisive.”

“Well, I still hope they’re happy,” Trump said.

The interview was conducted Thursday during Trump’s brief visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. In excerpts released earlier by ITV, the president apologized for retweeting videos made by a British far-right group and said he looked forward to visiting Britain, where he has been invited to make a state visit hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

The guest list for Harry and Markle’s May 19 wedding at Windsor Castle has not been made public. The prince’s press team said invitations have not been sent out yet. It is not clear if a final list has been drawn up.

The British press has been filled with speculation that Harry might snub Trump and invite former U.S. President Barack Obama as a wedding guest. The prince and Obama have met on several occasions, and Obama gave Harry a rare interview last year that was broadcast on the BBC.

Trump, in contrast, has angered many people in Britain with his crackdown on immigration and his climate change policies.

During his interview with Morgan, Trump deflected a question asking if he would like to attend the wedding festivities at St. George’s Chapel, saying only that he hoped the couple is happy.

He seemed open to revisiting his pledge to withdraw from 2015 Paris climate accord if the deal could be substantially revised. Under the pact, nations set their own goals to reduce the emissions of heat-trapping gases. Because of legal technicalities America can’t get out until November of 2020

“If somebody said, go back into the Paris accord, it would have to be a completely different deal because we had a horrible deal,” Trump said in the interview.

“Would I go back in? Yeah, I’d go back in. I like, as you know, I like Emmanuel (Macron). I would love to, but it’s got to be a good deal for the United States.”

Trump said the climate has been cooling as well as warming and asserted that ice caps have not been shrinking as predicted.

“The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records,” he said.

However, those remarks don’t quite match what data shows and scientists say. The world hasn’t been cooling except for normal day-to-day weather variations; it has been just the opposite. And there have been far more records for shrinking ice on the top and the bottom of the world than growing, despite what the president claimed.