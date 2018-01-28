Tennessee finishes last in naturalization test scores according to study

A study by the Joe Foss Institute tested 25,000 Unites States citizens across the country with a shortened version of the naturalization test.

Tennessee ranked last in the country and was the only state where average scores were lower than the minimum percent to pass.

In order for immigrants to pass the test, they need to answer 60 percent of the questions correctly. Tennesseans averaged 5.7 out of 10.

If you want to see you will do, you can take the test for yourself here .