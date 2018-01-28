Saturday home invasion suspect arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

A person arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds late Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for the CPD, 21-year-old Damean Jones suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Jones is the suspect of a home invasion that happened earlier Saturday evening.

The invasion happened in the 4300 block Howell Road. Two victims were home at the time of the break-in. Police found 29-year-old Joshua Scott and 25-year-old Brandy Chandler inside the home uninjured when they arrived.

They told officers that Jones had entered the home with a gun and fired shots. He then fled the scene.

Warrants have been filed for Jones on aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.