Chattanooga woman smashes police car's window; lies pantsless in street

A Chattanooga woman smashed out the rear passenger window of a CPD vehicle after she was arrested Friday.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Antoniette Lewis was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

CPD officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Shepards Hills Apartments in the 404 block of Tunnel Blvd. Upon arrival, officers learned that a Lewis' had been banging on the doors of multiple apartments asking for help.

Officers located Lewis at the intersection of Tunnel Blvd and Windmere Dr. She told officers that she had been running from someone through the apartment complex but could not identify who the person was.

According to the court documents, Lewis' pupils were dilated and she seemed disoriented and confused. Officers asked if she was under the influence of drugs, which she denied.

Lewis asked for medical personnel to check her out. Lewis would not get into the ambulance once it arrived. Due to Lewis' behavior, it was decided that taking her to the hospital via a patrol car would be best.

While an officer retrieved their patrol car, Lewis took off her pants and laid in the middle of Tunnel Blvd.

Police detained Lewis at this point for her own safety. She also admitted that she had taken speed and possibly some additional substances.

When officers told Lewis that they would be taking her to the hospital, she began kicking, pushing and refusing to get in the patrol car. Lewis also attempted to bite an officer.

Police took Lewis into custody once they finally got her in the car. She then began kicking the patrol car and eventually smashed out the window. She bent the door frame outward, as well, which caused extensive damage.

Police transported her to a hospital for evaluation. Medical staff found a small bag containing a white substance that Lewis had been hiding in her undergarments was confiscated. Lewis told officers that the substance was one of the drugs she had taken. Police believe the baggie contained either cocaine or meth.

Lewis faces charges of: