A bar in New York bans customers from using the word "literally"

By Kerry French, Producer
A bar in New York City is trying to improve your grammar.

They are doing it by banning the word “literally.”

The Continental, a old neighborhood bar is filled with lots of unusual signs.

Now, one of those signs is banning the word “literally.”

It says, “Sorry, but if you say the word ‘literally’ inside Continental, you have 5 minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave.”

Other signs include “No Kardashians” and “the customer is always wrong.”

The owner says he is just trying to enlighten people to be more respectful of the English language.

He says he is not “literally” throwing people out.

