Only one-third of downtown Chattanooga parking open to public, new study finds

A new study of downtown parking released Sunday found that parking is meeting public need right now, but could be improved.

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority/ Chattanooga Parking Authority (CARTA/CTA) and River City Company led the study, which explained that only one-third of the 43,000 parking spaces downtown are available for public use.

The study provided recommendations on how the city can open more of those spaces to the public.

"Downtown Chattanooga, like many urban areas, has challenges when it comes to parking," President and CEO of River City Company Kim White said. "For us, it's making more of the parking that currently exists in downtown available to more people."

One idea presented is to create a shared parking area where businesses let the public park in their lots in the evenings and on weekends when employees are off. According to the study, this could bring in a revenue stream for businesses in the area.

The study also recommended that strategies to add future parking to the area that can be used for more than one organization or business.

"One example that the study has explored is a shared parking garage in the Health and Education district that would serve both Erlanger and Siskin Hospitals, but also potentially UTC and the Hamilton County Health Department," a spokesperson for the study said.

River City Company and CARTA/CPA have put together an implementation team of downtown stakeholders and partners to work together to "systematically execute recommendations from the study."