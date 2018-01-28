Science on a Sunday: How molecules react differently with hot and cold water

In this Sunday's science experiment, we looked at one of the reasons things like jewelry fit looser in the winter months. Warmer air expands, while cooler air constricts. This is due to the molecules change in speed.

Once heated up, the warmer the temperature, the quicker the vibration and faster the speed of the molecules. The colder the temperature, the slower the molecules move. This movement, or vibration, is where energy is derived from.

Take a look at the video. You'll notice when food coloring is added to the water, the coloring changes over to green much faster in the warm glass than in the cold glass. This is because the water molecules are moving much faster creating the change much quicker. The change isn't occurring as quickly in the cold glass because there is less movement in the molecules!