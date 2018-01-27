UPDATE: HCSO looking for Brainerd, Austin-East fight video

UPDATE: The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking that anyone with video form of Saturday's fight at the Brainerd basketball game come forward.

The HCSO is looking for video of the altercation or that contains information pertaining to individuals who were directly involved.

If you have video, you are asked to contact the HCSO at 423-893-3503, Ext. 261. You can also send in a tip online .

No arrests have been made.

A plea from Hamilton County deputies after massive fight at Brainerd basketball game.



PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has suspended both Brainerd and Austin-East's boys' basketball teams following Saturday night's fight.

In a letter the TSSAA sent to each school, TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress explains that a TSSAA Basketball Supervisor who was in attendance at the game said it was the worst altercation he had seen in over 30 years.

The letter also includes a report submitted by officials that said:

"With a little over two minutes left before halftime, two players went to the floor for a loose ball. Then all of a sudden both players were in an altercation: #10 - Derion Battle of Austin East hit #4 - Jalen Woodford of Brainerd with the ball. In return, #4 Jalen Wofford punched the Austin East player while both were still on the floor in front of the East Bench: per Ken Adams. Afterwards, both benches emptied, and altercations were taking place everywhere: the fans, and the players. The game was suspended at that point with Austin East ahead 32-36."

The TSSAA says law enforcement is investigating whether charges should be filed.

You can read both letters below.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hamilton County Schools has issued a statement about the fight that took place Saturday night at the Brainerd basketball game.

At a basketball game earlier tonight between Brainerd High and Austin-East of Knoxville, a fight broke out involving players and spectators from the stands. Administrators and law enforcement at the game moved quickly to restore order. One Brainerd High student was injured and taken to the hospital accompanied by parents in attendance at the game. The student was treated and released. 'I am disappointed in the actions displayed at tonight’s game,” said Dr. Zac Brown, interim principal at Brainerd High School. “We expect both teams and fans to display sportsmanship on and off of the court.' He added, 'I do want to thank all of the Brainerd staff members and adults in the gym who intervened in the appropriate way.' Hamilton County Schools and the administration of Brainerd High would like to thank law enforcement, security, coaches, and fans at the game who responded to the situation to protect players and spectators. The incident is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said the game is considered no contest since it was not completed. Neither team can count it as a win.

Childress said they plan to talk with officials and school administrators. They also will review any game film that is available.

