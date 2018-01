A fight broke out between parents, students, and athletes at a high school basketball game between Brainerd and Austin East on Saturday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said one student was hurt and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Deputies said charges may be pending based on the outcome of the investigation.

TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said the game is considered no contest.

Childress said they plan to talk with officials and school administrators. They also will review any game film that is available.

