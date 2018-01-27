UTC PD investigating reported attempted burglary Saturday

UTC Police are investigating a report of an attempted burglary at the Lockmiller Apartments Saturday.

The incident is reported to have occurred at 3:00 pm.

According to a spokesperson for UTC Police, "an unknown suspect attempted to enter a locked apartment through an exterior window, but was unsuccessful."

The suspect is described as an African American male with a light complexion wearing a black hoodie. He is possibly college age and around five feet ten inches tall.

UTC Police said, "the last direction of travel was toward McCallie Avenue as the investigation continues."

UTC Police ask that students stay inside and report suspicious activity and any information about this incident to UTC PD at 423-425-4357.