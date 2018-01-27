Dunlap man died after being hit by vehicle Friday

One person has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon in Dunlap.

According to police, 68-year-old Bobby Lynn Mosley of Dunlap was struck while crossing the road just north of the intersection of HWY 127 and Industrial Park Road.

Dunlap Police said that a 72-year-old Sequatchie County resident was traveling south on HWY 127 in a 2013 Chrysler 200 sedan when they struck Mosely.

"Initial statements from separate witnesses indicated a “dark object” was observed on the side of the highway and this object moved into the traffic lane directly in the path of the vehicle, a spokesperson for the Dunlap Police Department said. "Witnesses further stated they could not identify this 'dark object' as a person or not until after the crash."

Mosely was transported to an area hospital, then flown via Life Force to Erlanger where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigating officers do not believe any foul play was involved. No charges are expected at this time.