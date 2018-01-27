Varnell and Cohutta Police need help locating Brandon Lee Ramirez

The Varnell and Cohutta Police Departments need your help locating Brandon Lee Ramirez.

Police want to question Ramirez about thefts and credit card fraud that took place in the Varnell community.

A spokesperson for the Cohutta Police Department said, "Mr. Ramirez in the past has frequented the area of Long Street off of Cohutta-Varnell Road inside our town."

Police ask that everyone who lives or travels in the Cohutta and Varnell areas, especially in the areas of Cohutta-Varnell Road, Wolfe Street, Long Street and Wheeler Dam Road, be on the lookout.

The spokesperson also said, "Ramirez is also out of prison on parole status with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision-Dalton DCS Office and they too are assisting the Varnell Police Department with this on-going investigation."

If you have any information about Ramirez's whereabouts, then please call the on-duty Varnell Police Department officer immediately at 706-694-3141 or dispatch at 706-370-4900.