UPDATE: Suspect in custody in Bradley Co. SWAT standoff

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo courtesy of the BCSO Photo courtesy of the BCSO
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office has taken the suspect into custody.

The suspect, 63-year-old Michael Hersheal Long, is the homeowner's son. He faces a charge of aggravated assault on an officer.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bradley County Sheriff's deputies are currently involved in a standoff with an armed man.

Chief Eric Watson told Channel 3 that dispatch received a call just after 12:30 pm that a burglary was taking place at a home on Belleview Dr, S.E. When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect in the hallway with a firearm. The man then barricaded himself in a backroom of the home. 

The SWAT team is communicating with the man. 

The woman who was inside the home was able to safely escape.

The public is asked to stay away from the area at this time. 

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.

