UPDATE: Suspect in custody in Bradley Co. SWAT standoff

UPDATE: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office has taken the suspect into custody.

The suspect, Michael Long, is the homeowner's son. He faces a charge of aggravated assault on an officer.

Just In: the suspect in this case has been taken into custody after a 2 hour standoff. His name is Michael Long and he is the son of the homeowner. He will be charged with aggravated assault on an officer. https://t.co/uCYx1OOBBw — Kasey Freeman?? (@KaseyWRCB) January 27, 2018

PREVIOUS STORY: Bradley County Sheriff's deputies are currently involved in a standoff with an armed man.

Chief Eric Watson told Channel 3 that dispatch received a call just after 12:30 pm that a burglary was taking place at a home on Belleview Dr, S.E. When deputies arrived, they saw the suspect in the hallway with a firearm. The man then barricaded himself in a backroom of the home.

Sheriff Eric Watson with @bcso911 gives an update to the current stand off on Belleview Dr. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/rnU3GGsq1i — Kasey Freeman?? (@KaseyWRCB) January 27, 2018

The SWAT team is communicating with the man.

The woman who was inside the home was able to safely escape.

The public is asked to stay away from the area at this time.

Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story.