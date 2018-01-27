Can Crock-Pot sue ‘This is Us’ over controversial plot reveal?

Is there such a thing as defamation of a slow cooker’s “character”? No, but that doesn’t mean that it’s legal to disparage commercial products and brand names, even in fictional television shows.More
Is there such a thing as defamation of a slow cooker’s “character”? No, but that doesn’t mean that it’s legal to disparage commercial products and brand names, even in fictional television shows.More
The shooting happened on 2200 block of E. 25th Street Thursday night.More
The shooting happened on 2200 block of E. 25th Street Thursday night.More
From 1991 to 2001, Joyner played the title character in "Barney & Friends," which has been airing in reruns on PBS stations since production on original episodes ceased in 2009More
From 1991 to 2001, Joyner played the title character in "Barney & Friends," which has been airing in reruns on PBS stations since production on original episodes ceased in 2009More
Nineteen establishments earned perfect scores of 100, but the need for proper food handling techniques still plague some restaurants.More
Nineteen establishments earned perfect scores of 100, but the need for proper food handling techniques still plague some restaurants.More
Many are wondering how 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre survived all week in the cold temperatures without food.More
Many are wondering how 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre survived all week in the cold temperatures without food.More
The Tennessee Department of Treasury is holding more than $890 million dollars that is just waiting to be reunited with its rightful owners.More
The Tennessee Department of Treasury is holding more than $890 million dollars that is just waiting to be reunited with its rightful owners.More
A federal lawsuit contends a Tennessee jail guard impregnated an inmate after repeatedly raping her.More
A federal lawsuit contends a Tennessee jail guard impregnated an inmate after repeatedly raping her.More
UPS has not been delivering to the doors of Talking Rock Creek in Chatsworth.More
UPS has not been delivering to the doors of Talking Rock Creek in Chatsworth.More
The five-day search for Dewayne Halfacre ended Friday.More
The five-day search for Dewayne Halfacre ended Friday.More
Numerous leads came in to authorities during the search, but the discovery of a church van this morning, that had been broken into, proved to be the clue that paid off.More
Numerous leads came in to authorities during the search, but the discovery of a church van this morning, that had been broken into, proved to be the clue that paid off.More
Drake faces a charge of disorderly conduct. He's currently free after posting $390 bond.More
Drake faces a charge of disorderly conduct. He's currently free after posting $390 bond.More
Sometimes we've all looked at that red dot on our settings icon and thought "I'll download the iPhone update later." You may not want to wait this time.More
Sometimes we've all looked at that red dot on our settings icon and thought "I'll download the iPhone update later." You may not want to wait this time.More