Philadelphia Mayor Puts Rocky Statue on the Line in Super Bowl

By NBC News
Philadelphia's iconic Rocky statue could be forced to sport New England Patriots colors thanks to a Super Bowl wager with the Massachusetts hometown of heavyweight champ Rocky Marciano. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is confident, however, that Marciano will be in Eagles green.

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter said Thursday that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney had agreed to the Rocky vs. Rocky bet.

If Philadelphia wins the big game, Brockton's statue of the undefeated Marciano (a real boxer) will be clad in Eagles gear. If New England wins, Philadelphia's Rocky (a fictional movie boxer) will wear Patriots attire.

Kenney retweeted Carpenter and called him a "really nice guy."

In a video posted on Carpenter's Facebook page, Kenney says he can't promise a Patriots jersey would last long in Philadelphia. He joked that the city might have to grease the statue to prevent fans from scaling it to remove the gear.

"We're gonna have to Crisco the Rocky statue," Kenney said with a smile.

Similar measures didn't stop people from climbing light poles in celebration after the NFC championship game.

The Rocky statues bet wasn't the only wager the mayors considered.

"The other possible bet was that the losing mayor would go with the winning team to the White house as punishment," Kenney, a Democrat who has been critical of President Donald Trump, joked.

Brockton is a town about 20 miles south of Boston.

