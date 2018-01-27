High flu rate could strain pharmacies

With 49 states classified as having "widespread" flu activity, and 39 children across the country having died from the flu, the Centers for Disease Control is calling this season the worst in a decade.

READ MORE | Here’s how the flu virus kills some people so quickly

Matt Windham, a pharmacist at Belew Drugs, says he has filled around three times more flu-related prescriptions this season than in years past.

READ MORE | Flu cases still increasing in Hamilton Co.

Other-the-counter herbal remedies known to help prevent the flu or shorten its symptoms are sold out at Belew.

"Anything over-the-counter that is a preventative like Sambucol, elderbery products - they're sold out," Windham said. "We just can't source them, unless you go to Amazon, that's about the only place you can find them."