High flu rate could strain pharmacies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

High flu rate could strain pharmacies

Posted: Updated:
By WBIR
WBIR -

With 49 states classified as having "widespread" flu activity, and 39 children across the country having died from the flu, the Centers for Disease Control is calling this season the worst in a decade.

READ MORE | Here’s how the flu virus kills some people so quickly

Matt Windham, a pharmacist at Belew Drugs, says he has filled around three times more flu-related prescriptions this season than in years past.

READ MORE | Flu cases still increasing in Hamilton Co.

Other-the-counter herbal remedies known to help prevent the flu or shorten its symptoms are sold out at Belew.

"Anything over-the-counter that is a preventative like Sambucol, elderbery products - they're sold out," Windham said. "We just can't source them, unless you go to Amazon, that's about the only place you can find them."

Read more from WBIR's website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.