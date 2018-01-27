UPDATE: Hillary Clinton expresses regret over not firing adviser - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Hillary Clinton expresses regret over not firing adviser

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

  • NationalMore>>

  • NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

    NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on Harlem movie set

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:09:36 GMT
    A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.More
    A New York City firefighter has been killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Harlem where a movie directed by Ed Norton was being shot.More

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:09:34 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...
    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More
    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More

  • AP-NORC Poll: Support soars for stricter gun control laws

    AP-NORC Poll: Support soars for stricter gun control laws

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:09:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 29, 2016, file photo shows guns on display at a gun store in Miami. Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States, according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half ...(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File). FILE - This June 29, 2016, file photo shows guns on display at a gun store in Miami. Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States, according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half ...
    AP-NORC Poll: Support for stricter gun control laws reaches new high, drawing majority of gun owners.More
    AP-NORC Poll: Support for stricter gun control laws reaches new high, drawing majority of gun owners.More
    •   

UPDATE: NEW YORK (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she should not have let a senior campaign adviser keep his job after a female staffer accused him of sexual harassment in 2007.

"The most important work of my life has been to support and empower women," Clinton wrote on Facebook Tuesday night. "So I very much understand the question I'm being asked as to why I let an employee on my 2008 campaign keep his job despite his inappropriate workplace behavior. The short answer is this: If I had it to do again, I wouldn't."

Clinton said that senior campaign staff and legal counsel confirmed that the behavior by faith-based adviser Burns Strider had occurred after the woman came forward. Her campaign manager recommended that Strider be terminated, but Clinton said she instead demoted him, docked his pay, required counseling, separated him from the victim, and warned him that he'd be fired if he did it again.

The Times reported that Strider declined to attend the counseling sessions. He did not immediately respond Wednesday to a call and email requesting comment. Strider told BuzzFeed News that he didn't consider his behavior "excessive, but that doesn't mean it wasn't to" the woman.

Clinton said that there were no further complaints against Strider during the rest of the campaign, but that she is troubled that he was terminated from a job leading an independent political action committee supporting Clinton for inappropriate behavior several years later.

"I believed the punishment was severe and the message to him unambiguous. I also believe in second chances," Clinton said in the post published shortly before the start of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. "But sometimes they're squandered."

She said that the reoccurrence of the behavior "troubles me greatly" and leads her to question whether it would have been better if she had fired him.

"There is no way I can go back 10 years and know the answers. But you can bet I'm asking myself these questions right now."

Clinton said that her first thought after the Times report "was for the young woman involved" and that she reached out to her "to see how she was doing, but also to help me reflect on my decision and its consequences."

"She expressed appreciation that she worked on a campaign where she knew she could come forward without fear," Clinton said. "She was glad that her accusations were taken seriously, that there was a clear process in place for dealing with harassment, and that it was followed. Most importantly, she told me that for the remainder of the campaign, she flourished in her new role. "

She said the woman "read every word of this and has given me permission to share it."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PREVIOUS STORY: WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she was "dismayed" by sexual harassment accusations made against a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign.

Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.

Clinton says she wanted "to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard."

Clinton's tweets came after a New York Times report that she declined to fire the adviser, Burns Strider, despite her campaign manager's recommendations.

Clinton has not addressed why Strider remained on her 2008 Democratic campaign.

The Times reports that Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling but declined to attend. He didn't respond to requests for comment from The Times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.