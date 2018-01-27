Clinton 'dismayed' by harassment complaint involving ex-aide - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Clinton 'dismayed' by harassment complaint involving ex-aide

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she was "dismayed" by sexual harassment accusations made against a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign.

Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.

Clinton says she wanted "to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard."

Clinton's tweets came after a New York Times report that she declined to fire the adviser, Burns Strider, despite her campaign manager's recommendations.

Clinton has not addressed why Strider remained on her 2008 Democratic campaign.

The Times reports that Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling but declined to attend. He didn't respond to requests for comment from The Times.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

