Clinton 'dismayed' by harassment complaint involving ex-aide

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More
From 1991 to 2001, Joyner played the title character in "Barney & Friends," which has been airing in reruns on PBS stations since production on original episodes ceased in 2009More
Nineteen establishments earned perfect scores of 100, but the need for proper food handling techniques still plague some restaurants.More
Many are wondering how 42-year-old Dewayne Halfacre survived all week in the cold temperatures without food.More
The Tennessee Department of Treasury is holding more than $890 million dollars that is just waiting to be reunited with its rightful owners.More
A federal lawsuit contends a Tennessee jail guard impregnated an inmate after repeatedly raping her.More
UPS has not been delivering to the doors of Talking Rock Creek in Chatsworth.More
The five-day search for Dewayne Halfacre ended Friday.More
Numerous leads came in to authorities during the search, but the discovery of a church van this morning, that had been broken into, proved to be the clue that paid off.More
Sometimes we've all looked at that red dot on our settings icon and thought "I'll download the iPhone update later." You may not want to wait this time.More
The watch was left at the charging station by a woman who returned to find the watch missing.More
