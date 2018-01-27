Clinton 'dismayed' by harassment complaint involving ex-aide

Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.

Elton John says upcoming tour will be his last

President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for business

A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been released

Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with Israel

A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attack

Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victims

A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football team

Museum changes name of Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears

Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tears.

The outdoor gear industry brings its biggest winter marketplace to Denver facing slipping sales and shifting U.S. consumer habits.

The legal battle to claim the body of Charles Manson is going back to court.

New Jersey father of 5 whose T-shirt saying 'In Need of Kidney' went viral receives lifesaving transplant from stranger; donor calls decision 'no-brainer'.

Man gets surgery after 'In Need of Kidney' shirt goes viral

Cecile Richards, who led Planned Parenthood through 12 tumultuous years, says she is stepping down as president.

The legal battles surrounding President Donald Trump's commission to investigate voter fraud continue even though it has been disbanded, with a lawsuit seeking information about the panel's interaction with two federal agencies.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The Latest: Nike says it's following events at Michigan St.

Five months after Hurricane Harvey damaged thousands of houses in Texas, delinquent mortgage payments have spiked as homeowners deal with mounting bills and insufficient help from insurance and the federal government.

US trade court rules against Boeing, says American giant wasn't harmed by competition from Canada's Bombardier.

US trade court rules against Boeing in dispute with Canada

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio says he's always worked with the correct authorities in cases involving sexual assault allegations.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Hillary Clinton says she was "dismayed" by sexual harassment accusations made against a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign.

Clinton tweeted that on Friday she called the former campaign worker who reported the harassment to tell her she was proud she came forward.

Clinton says she wanted "to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard."

Clinton's tweets came after a New York Times report that she declined to fire the adviser, Burns Strider, despite her campaign manager's recommendations.

Clinton has not addressed why Strider remained on her 2008 Democratic campaign.

The Times reports that Strider was docked several weeks of pay and ordered to undergo counseling but declined to attend. He didn't respond to requests for comment from The Times.

